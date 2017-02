Suomi 100: Presidentti Niinistö Kotkaan ja Haminaan

President Niinistö to attend Munich Security Conference 13.2.2017 14:12

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will attend the international Munich Security Conference on 16-19 February 2017. This year’s conference themes are relations between the USA and Europe, EU defence cooperation, the Ukraine crisis, the war in Syria and the security situation in Asia and the Pacific. Terrorism, information warfare and international health and climate risks will also be discussed. President Niinistö will participate in a panel discussion on the impact of climate change on security. In his speech, President Niinistö will handle this topic from the perspective of the Arctic regions. Finland will begin its two-year term as Chair of the Arctic Council in May. President Niinistö's will also hold bilateral meetings at the conference. Among others, he will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. President Niinistö will also give a formal address at a gala dinner held for President of the Federal Republic of Germany Joachim Gauck, at which President Gauck will