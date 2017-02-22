Carbon footprint of Varma’s head office down 23% during the year
22.2.2017 10:11 | Varma
The carbon footprint of Varma’s head office shrunk 23% in 2016. Switching to green electricity had the biggest impact on lowering the greenhouse gas emissions. The company is currently looking into the possibility of installing solar panels on the roof of the head office.
Varma’s head office in Helsinki’s Salmisaari district is part of the WWF’s Green Office system, the purpose of which is for the companies involved to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of their operations. In addition to the property itself, the day-to-day activities of the workplace are also assessed, from waste and printing volumes to the work commute.
“The biggest reason for the major reduction in Varma’s carbon footprint is that we switched to using hydroelectricity, i.e. green electricity, at our head office. This cut the greenhouse gas emissions from our energy consumption in half during the year,” says Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Katariina Sillander.
Varma is currently looking into the possibility of installing solar panels on the roof of the head office. Solar power has already been introduced in a few of Varma’s investment properties, and new, suitable roofs for the panels are currently being sought.
Good results were also achieved in curbing paper consumption and in reducing emissions from the work commute. Emissions from air traffic, however, increased somewhat. Water consumption and waste volumes also rose; the reason behind the increase is the growing clientele in the restaurant that operates in the building and the resulting additional consumption.
Greener company car policy
At the turn of the year, Varma adopted a new, more environmentally friendly company car policy. Under the new policy, the emissions limit for company cars was lowered to 130 CO2 grams/kilometre.
“At the same time, Varma adopted a compensation model to support personnel who drive low-emission company cars (less than 110 CO2g/km),” says Sillander.
Sustainability target to mitigate climate change
Climate change mitigation is one of Varma’s key CSR targets. Varma’s investment portfolio, valued at nearly EUR 43 billion, has the biggest impact. Ambitious targets aimed at shrinking the carbon footprint by asset class have been set as a means of reducing the climate impact of investments. Varma achieved good momentum in its targets in 2016, and the carbon footprint of, among others, equities shrunk 22% during the year.
Compared to investments, the environmental impacts of Varma’s head office are minor, but they have a strong symbolic role.
“If we are to demand emissions reductions from our investees or co-operation partners, we must set an example ourselves and take a strong stance on mitigating climate change. Besides, no measure is too small if it helps keep the living conditions on Earth tolerable for future generations,” stresses Sillander.
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is the most solvent earnings-related pension company and largest private investor in Finland. The company is responsible for the statutory earnings-related pension cover of some 870,000 people in the private sector. Premiums written totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016 and pension payments stood at EUR 5.3 billion. Varma’s investment portfolio amounted to EUR 42.9 billion at the end of 2016.
Further information:
Katariina Sillander, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, tel. +358 40 7099 836, firstname.lastname@varma.fi
Katri Viippola, SVP, HR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, tel. +358 400 129 500, firstname.lastname@varma.fi
News release: Carbon footprint of Varma’s investments declines substantially within a year
Avainsanat
Kontaktit
Katri Viippola
- Johtaja, viestintä, HR ja vastuullisuus
- +358 10 244 7191
Katariina Sillander
- Yritysvastuupäällikkö
- +358 10 244 6836
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Salmisaarenranta 11
00180 Helsinki
010 2440http://www.varma.fi
Varma on Suomen suurin työeläkeyhtiö ja yksityinen sijoittaja. Tehtävämme on turvata eläkkeet nyt ja tulevaisuudessa. Varma on pitkäjänteinen ja vakavarainen sijoittaja sekä työhyvinvoinnin edelläkävijä.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Varma
Koldioxidavtrycket för Varmas eget kontor minskade med 23 % på ett år22.2.2017 10:19
Under 2016 krympte koldioxidavtrycket för Varmas huvudkontor med hela 23 %. Minskningen av växthusgaserna berodde framför allt på övergången till grön el. Vi utreder som bäst om det är möjligt att installera solpaneler på huvudkontorets tak.
Varman oman toimiston hiilijalanjälki keveni 23 % vuodessa22.2.2017 09:36
Varman pääkonttorin hiilijalanjälki kutistui vuonna 2016 peräti 23 %. Eniten kasvihuonekaasujen vähentymiseen vaikutti siirtyminen vihreään sähköön. Selvitämme parhaillaan, voisiko pääkonttorin katolle asentaa aurinkopaneelit.
Varmas bokslut 2016: Placeringarna gav en avkastning på 4,7 %, dvs. 2,0 miljarder euro15.2.2017 13:39
Varmas placeringar avkastade 4,7 (4,2) % år 2016, dvs. 2,0 miljarder euro. Placeringarnas värde steg till en rekordhög nivå på 42,9 (41,3) miljarder euro. Solvensen stärktes med 243 miljoner euro och uppgick vid årets slut till cirka 10,2 (10,0) miljarder euro.
Varma’s Financial Statement 2016: Return on investments 4.7% or EUR 2.0 billion15.2.2017 13:37
In 2016, the return on Varma’s investments was 4.7% (4.2%) or EUR 2.0 billion. The market value of investments increased to a record high: EUR 42.9 (41.3) billion. Solvency strengthened by EUR 243 million and amounted to EUR 10.2 (10.0) billion at year-end.
Varman tilinpäätös 2016: Sijoitukset tuottivat 4,7 % eli 2,0 miljardia euroa15.2.2017 13:31
Varman sijoitukset tuottivat 4,7 (4,2) % vuonna 2016 eli 2,0 miljardia euroa. Sijoitusten arvo nousi ennätyksellisen korkealle tasolle 42,9 (41,3) miljardiin euroon. Vakavaraisuus vahvistui 243 miljoonalla eurolla ja oli vuoden lopussa 10,2 (10,0) miljardia euroa.
Virtuaalitodellisuuden kehittäjäyhteisö FIVR-Hub rakentuu Finlaysonin alueelle14.2.2017 11:00
Finlaysonin alueella sijaitseva coworking-tila VarmaWorks saa uusia käyttäjiä FIVR-Hub-kehittäjä-yhteisöstä. Tilaan sijoittuu huhtikuuhun 2017 mennessä noin 20–30 virtuaalitodellisuuden ja laajennetun todellisuuden kehittäjää. Toimialayhdistys FIVR hallinnoi Tampereen FIVR-Hubia ja valitsee siellä aloittavat startup-yritykset.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme