Viron presidentti valtiovierailulle Suomeen

President of Estonia to make state visit to Finland 27.2.2017 10:26

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 9/201727 February 2017 President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid will make a state visit to Finland together with her spouse, Georgi-Rene Maksimovski, on 7–8 March 2017. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will welcome the Estonian presidential couple at a reception ceremony held in the forecourt of the Presidential Palace at 10 am on Tuesday 7 March. The presidents will discuss relations between Estonia and Finland, focusing on areas such as cooperation on economic issues and in the ICT and educational sectors. Other topics of discussion will be the security situation in Europe and the Baltic Sea region, topical EU issues and relations with Russia and the United States. On Tuesday 7 March, President Kaljulaid will meet with Maria Lohela, the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä. She will also participate in a seminar and panel discussion to be held in Team Finland House