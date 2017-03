DNA tuo myyntiin kaikki uudet Nokia-puhelimet

Easy and inexpensive data transfer for the long-distance traveller: Lease a GoodspeedRent 4G travel modem 2.3.2017 12:00

Selected DNA Stores now lease 4G travel modems from the Oulu-based company GoodspeedRent, allowing you to have a WLAN available to you almost anywhere in the world. For the price of €14.90 per day you get a mobile modem and 250 MB of data*, which is an amazing deal for destinations further afar.