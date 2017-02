Tuomo Seppos samling är en exceptionell helhet – utställningen öppnas 28.2

Ateneum exhibition to highlight Alvar Aalto’s influence on international modernism 2.2.2017 10:50

Alvar Aalto (1898–1976) is the most internationally famous Finnish architect and designer. The exhibition Art and the Modern Form, to be on display at the Ateneum Art Museum from 11 May to 24 September 2017, will open up new perspectives into Aalto's life and work. The comprehensive exhibition will illustrate how Aalto's organic design idiom developed in interaction with contemporary visual artists. In addition to presenting Aalto's extensive oeuvre, works will also be featured from his close friends and modernist masters, such as the American Alexander Calder and the Frenchman Fernand Léger. The exhibition also highlights the role of the Artek furniture and design company as a contributor to the Finnish art scene. The exhibition is co-produced by the Vitra Design Museum and the Alvar Aalto Museum.