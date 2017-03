UM: Suomelta merkittävä lisärahoitus kehitysmaiden seksuaali- ja lisääntymisterveystyöhön

MFA: Finland to provide significant additional funding to work on sexual and reproductive health in developing countries 2.3.2017 11:15

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 43/20172 March 2017 Finland to provide significant additional funding to work on sexual and reproductive health in developing countries The Government of Finland directs an additional sum of EUR 20 million for the promotion of sexual and reproductive health and rights in developing countries. The funding was announced by Kai Mykkänen, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, at the She Decides conference organised in Brussels. “Sexual and reproductive health and rights are a priority in Finland’s development cooperation. The change in the political climate and especially the cuts in government spending on international development aid, planned by the US, threaten to suspend a large number of projects helping to defend the health of millions of girls, even helping to save their lives. We respond to the situation fraught with distress by investing in the improvement of women’s and girls’ rights even more than b