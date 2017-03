Easy and inexpensive data transfer for the long-distance traveller: Lease a GoodspeedRent 4G travel modem

2.3.2017 12:00 | DNA Oyj

Selected DNA Stores now lease 4G travel modems from the Oulu-based company GoodspeedRent, allowing you to have a WLAN available to you almost anywhere in the world. For the price of €14.90 per day you get a mobile modem and 250 MB of data*, which is an amazing deal for destinations further afar.

GoodspeedRent’s travel modem is an excellent choice particularly when your travels take you outside the EU to countries with higher operator data charges.

- We want to meet all our customers’ diverse data needs, and the travel modem is an inexpensive, safe and handy option for anybody travelling outside the European Union. The data pricing plan of the travel modem allows travellers to keep contact with their friends and colleagues on social media, something which is increasingly important today, and use the internet actively in general, explains Cedric Kamtsan who is in charge of the Handset Business at DNA.

In addition to its simple and fixed pricing plan, the advantage of choosing GoodspeedRent’s travel modem is that it stays in a single WLAN network. The travel modem turns the local mobile network into a secure private WLAN to which you log in using your personal password.

– Whether at home or abroad, people want to stay connected. However, having to worry about high surprise costs has kept many from using data while travelling. By leasing GoodspeedRent’s travel modem, business and leisure travellers never lose connection to a high-speed data network. Knowing the fixed total price even before they set off, customers will never be caught off guard by sky-high costs, says Markku Niemitalo, CEO of GoodspeedRent.

Travellers only pay for the time they spend abroad. GoodspeedRent’s product is based on the Goodspeed 4G WIFI travel modem by Oulu-based UROS Oy, a world leader in its technology. The connection of the travel modem can be tethered between as many as 15 uses at once.

The travel modem can be leased at www.Goodspeedrent.com, where guests can make reservations, pay for them and select the DNA Store they wish to pick up the device from and return it to. Pick-up and return is possible in the following DNA Stores: Espoo Sello, Helsinki Kaivokatu and Itäkeskus, Jyväskylä Kauppakatu, Kuopio Aapeli, Torikatu Oulu, Pori Itäpuisto, Koskikeskus Tampere, Turku Hansa and Vantaa Jumbo. You can lease the travel modem without being a customer of DNA.

*) GoodspeedRent Oy reserves the right to price changes. Check out the latest price list here: https://www.GoodspeedRent.com/.

