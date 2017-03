MFA: Minister Mykkänen to an informal meeting of EU Trade Ministers

2.3.2017 16:16 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

2 March 2017

Minister Mykkänen to an informal meeting of EU Trade Ministers

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will participate in an informal meeting of Trade Ministers in Valletta on 2 and 3 March.

The Ministers will discuss the European Union’s legislative proposal on a new Anti-Dumping Methodology. They will also take stock of the progress made in the modernisation of Trade Defence Instruments (TDIs). In December 2016, the Council adopted its common position on the package for the tripartite negotiations with the European Parliament. In addition, the Ministers will discuss the Commission’s new proposal aiming to address the WTO obligations related to China’s Market Economy Status (MES). Minister Mykkänen considers it important that the EU’s new anti-dumping and countervailing duty legislation is a balanced entity, which supports Finnish companies competitive capacity.

EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström is expected to provide a progress report to the Ministers on the Commission’s proposal to grant provisional tariff preferences to Ukraine. “Finland supports the granting of provisional tariff preferences,” says Minister Mykkänen. “Ukraine must of course invest in reforms and especially in the implementation of the trade element of the Association Agreement.”

The Council of Ministers will also discuss the work related to the development of the Multilateral Investment Court. The Commission will report, among other things, on comments and views received from non-EU countries. The Council of Ministers is expected to give its support to the Commission’s efforts to disseminate information and further clarify potential interest and support for the project. “A new dispute settlement procedure will for its part support the consolidation of transparency and the rule of law when international trade disputes are resolved,” Mykkänen noted.

During their working dinner, Director General of the WTO Roberto Azevêdo will give a brief account of the prospects in the WTO round of discussions on the Doha Development Agenda (DDA) for a basis of discussion. The next WTO Ministerial Conference will be held in Buenos Aires in December 2017. Over lunch, the Council of Ministers will discuss the EU’s general trade policy agenda in light of the US election results and its impacts on the European Union’s free trade negotiations.

