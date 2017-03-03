Varma’s rental residential properties switch to renewable electricity
3.3.2017 09:18 | Varma
Varma will switch to using renewable electrical energy in all of its rental residential properties by 2019. More solar panels will be installed on the roofs of business premises. The goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of real estate investments by 20% by 2025.
Switching to green real estate electricity is a concrete step towards Varma’s goal of reducing the carbon footprint of its real estate investments by 20% between 2015 and 2025. Other means include systematically improving energy efficiency in the properties managed by Varma and increasing the use of solar panels, among other things.
A 20% reduction in the carbon footprint means a decrease of more than 11,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide (tCO2). As one of Finland’s largest real estate investors, Varma’s actions make a difference.
More solar panels for business premises
As of the beginning of 2017, Varma tied all of its rental residential properties to the Finnish Energy Efficiency Agreement Scheme for the property sector and the related Rental Flat Action Plan. Varma joined the Commercial Property Action Plan already in 2011. Both define energy savings targets to be achieved by 2025. The results are measured and reported annually.
Between 2011 and 2016, Varma’s business premises achieved energy savings of 7.9%. This is equal to the annual electricity consumption of 1,093 electricity-heated detached houses of approximately 120 square metres. The original target was 6%, which we reached one year ahead of time in summer 2015. Now, we have set the savings target for business premises even higher: energy consumption down by 10% by 2025. Achieving the target also requires investments.
“Solar panels were installed in two of our business premises in summer 2016, and this year we will install them in five to six more properties. We are also looking into investments in, for instance, solutions related to building automation, ventilation and lighting,” says Varma’s Commercial Property Director, Toni Pekonen.
Smart heating and green electricity for residential properties
In residential properties, Varma’s goal is to achieve annual energy savings of 620,000 kWh, which is equal to the annual electricity consumption of around 30 detached houses heated with electricity. At the same time, carbon dioxide emissions will decline by some 2,000 tonnes a year by 2025.
“We will switch to 100% renewable real estate electricity by the start of 2019. Real estate electricity refers to the electricity required for building services: ventilation equipment, pumps, outdoor lighting and staircase lighting,” says Varma’s Property Development Director, Aarne Markkula.
Flat-specific electricity choices are always the responsibility of the tenants.
However, the largest energy savings and, simultaneously, reduction in CO2 emissions are achieved through sensible use of heat energy. This means, among other things, controlling heating so that variations in the outdoor temperature are taken into account better and ventilation is adjusted sensibly.
Carbon footprint of real estate investments down by 8% within a year
Varma started an extensive analysis of the carbon footprint of its investments in autumn 2015. The objective was to determine how Varma can best contribute to the mitigation of climate change through its own actions.
The emissions calculation carried out at the end of 2016 showed a commendable 8% decline in the carbon footprint of direct real estate investments within a year.
The surface area of the business premises owned by Varma totals approximately 1.3 million square metres. The company has around 4,300 rental flats, with a total surface of some 260,000 m2.
Further information:
Aarne Markkula, Property Development Manager, tel. +358 10 244 6927, firstname.lastname@varma.fi
Toni Pekonen, Commercial Property Director, tel. +358 10 244 7610, firstname.lastname@varma.fi
Leena Rantasalo, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 300 7980, firstname.lastname@varma.fi
Avainsanat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Salmisaarenranta 11
00180 Helsinki
010 2440http://www.varma.fi
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is the most solvent earnings-related pension company and largest private investor in Finland. The company is responsible for the statutory earnings-related pension cover of some 870,000 people in the private sector. Premiums written totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016 and pension payments stood at EUR 5.3 billion. Varma’s investment portfolio amounted to EUR 42.9 billion at the end of 2016.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Varma
Varmas hyresbostadshus övergår till förnybar el3.3.2017 09:34
Varma övergår till förnybar elenergi i alla sina hyresbostadsfastigheter före ingången av 2019. På affärsfastigheternas tak installeras fler solpaneler. Målet är att minska fastighetsinvesteringarnas koldioxidavtryck med 20 procent fram till 2025.
Varman vuokra-asuintaloissa siirrytään uusiutuvaan sähköön3.3.2017 08:51
Varma siirtyy käyttämään uusiutuvaa sähköenergiaa kaikissa vuokra-asuntokiinteistöissään vuoteen 2019 mennessä. Lisäksi toimitilojen katoille asennetaan lisää aurinkopaneeleja. Tavoitteena on keventää kiinteistösijoitusten hiilijalanjälkeä 20 % vuoteen 2025 mennessä.
Koldioxidavtrycket för Varmas eget kontor minskade med 23 % på ett år22.2.2017 10:19
Under 2016 krympte koldioxidavtrycket för Varmas huvudkontor med hela 23 %. Minskningen av växthusgaserna berodde framför allt på övergången till grön el. Vi utreder som bäst om det är möjligt att installera solpaneler på huvudkontorets tak.
Carbon footprint of Varma’s head office down 23% during the year22.2.2017 10:11
The carbon footprint of Varma’s head office shrunk 23% in 2016. Switching to green electricity had the biggest impact on lowering the greenhouse gas emissions. The company is currently looking into the possibility of installing solar panels on the roof of the head office.
Varman oman toimiston hiilijalanjälki keveni 23 % vuodessa22.2.2017 09:36
Varman pääkonttorin hiilijalanjälki kutistui vuonna 2016 peräti 23 %. Eniten kasvihuonekaasujen vähentymiseen vaikutti siirtyminen vihreään sähköön. Selvitämme parhaillaan, voisiko pääkonttorin katolle asentaa aurinkopaneelit.
Varmas bokslut 2016: Placeringarna gav en avkastning på 4,7 %, dvs. 2,0 miljarder euro15.2.2017 13:39
Varmas placeringar avkastade 4,7 (4,2) % år 2016, dvs. 2,0 miljarder euro. Placeringarnas värde steg till en rekordhög nivå på 42,9 (41,3) miljarder euro. Solvensen stärktes med 243 miljoner euro och uppgick vid årets slut till cirka 10,2 (10,0) miljarder euro.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme