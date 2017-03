MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

3.3.2017 14:45 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 45/2017

3 March 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Brussels on 6 March. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include strengthening of the EU cooperation on external security and defence, migration, Western Balkans, the Middle East peace process, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In their joint session held in connection with the Council, the EU foreign and defence ministers will discuss the implementation of the European Global Strategy in the area of security and defence. Conclusions will be adopted on this agenda item. The ministers will prepare the policies concerning the strengthening of cooperation on external security and defence, to be adopted at heads of state level in June.The Foreign Affairs Council aims to decide on measures to strengthen the planning and conduct capability in the area of crisis management and to outline further development of the defence cooperation. Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö will also attend the session.

The Council will also discuss topical migration questions. The focus will be on the European Union’s actions related to migratory flows through the Central Mediterranean Route, but also on the broader aspects of EU cooperation with the different countries of origin and transit.

The Middle East peace process and the EU policy on the Western Balkans will also be on the agenda. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini will provide an update of her recent travels to the countries of the region. In addition, the Council will adopt its conclusions on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which highlight the need to implement its internal political agreement.

At lunch, the foreign ministers will discuss the relations between the EU and Egypt with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry. The aim is to discuss cooperation on migration and in the fight against terrorism, economic and political questions, and regional issues, such as Syria.

Minister Soini will also meet President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 46 923 4581 and Sari Rautio, European Correspondent, tel. +358 295 351 534.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.