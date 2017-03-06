DNA will sell all new Nokia phones

6.3.2017 11:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA will sell the full range of the new generation Nokia phones. This iconic brand, valued by Finns, will make a return to smartphones thanks to a cooperation agreement between the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD Global and Nokia.

The entire new Nokia phone range will be available through all DNA sales channels. The start date for sales will be announced in Q2.

HMD launched the new range at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress last week.

“We are excited about the comeback of Nokia phones. We are very confident that this new, fantastic range will be a great success. Because the Nokia brand has a special position in Finland, DNA is delighted by the possibility of selling these new phones, which is certain to arouse huge interest among our clientele,” says Sami Aavikko, Director, Consumer Sales at DNA.

“We will offer high-quality Nokia phones to all consumers. We are particularly delighted that the Nokia 6 model we launched in China has become a firm favourite with young people,” Ossi Korpela, GM, Nordic at HMD Global.

“We believe that our timing is perfect, because Finnish consumers and the entire mobile phone industry are ready for change. We will shake up industry practices this year, in close cooperation with our partners,” Korpela continues.

“Hundreds of thousands of DNA customers are still using Nokia handsets. Now they can upgrade their devices to a new era and enjoy an excellent user experience and new design. The new Nokia phones are stunning and they have created great interest among our customers,” says Aavikko.

“The updated Nokia 3310, launched alongside the new smartphones, is a fun and welcome addition to the range. The thousands of customers still using the classic Nokia 3310 phone in our network will have no need to change their habits in the future. The model is also a great backup phone for summer activities and festivals,” says Aavikko.

The Nokia smartphone range offers a pure Android experience. Regular updates will ensure that Nokia smartphones are secure, up-to-date and include nothing superfluous. The user experience of the new Nokia smartphones focuses on offering choice to consumers.

More information:

Sami Aavikko, Director, Consumer Sales, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 3069, sami.aavikko@dna.fi

Ossi Korpela, GM Nordic, HMD Global, tel. +358 50 482 4109, ossi.korpela@hmdglobal.com

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi



DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.

About HMD Global Oy: Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the new home of Nokia phones and tablets. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia corporation. For further information, see www.hmd.global.