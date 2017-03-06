DNA awarded for significant IPv6 deployment

6.3.2017 14:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA was the first operator in Finland to deploy the IPv6 protocol in large scale in June 2015, and in March 2017, international IPv6 Forum awarded DNA for the significant deployment. IPv6 is an important step towards 5G technology.

DNA has adopted IPv6 widely in both the mobile and cable networks, and more than half of DNA’s customers use it in their subscriptions. The IPv6 protocol is essential in order that the opportunities opened by 5G networks could be utilised by customers. Compared with today, a 5G network enables connecting a multiple number of devices to the network, but direct two-way connections between devices will require IPv6 even in the 5G network. IPv6 also accelerates services in current 4G networks, as connections between the customer’s subscription and the network services are carried without any unnecessary delays and, at best, completely locally.

“Extensive deployment of the IPv6 protocol definitely benefits the customers, as it enables increasingly straightforward data transmission between the subscription and network. The customers will experience it as a more error-free and reliable connection and an increasingly high data transfer speed,” says DNA’s Ville Virtanen, Head of Department, Access Network.

“On account of the national IPv6 launch, the volume of IPv6 traffic has increased considerably. This is very much thanks to DNA, which is in the front line of advancing a better broadband user experience through IPv6. I want to encourage all operators to follow DNA’s lead and adopt IPv6. The experiences have been so positive that there is no need to fear the launch,” says Klaus Nieminen, Communications Network Specialist at FICORA.

The IPv6 protocol is increasingly often enabled by default in new terminal devices, and most network services, such as Netflix and YouTube, also use it. More information about the IPv6 protocol and its benefits is available at: https://www.dna.fi/ipv6

More information:

Ville Virtanen, Head of Department, Access Network, DNA Oyj, tel. +358 (0)44 220 3272, ville.virtanen@dna.fi

Klaus Nieminen, Communications Network Specialist, FICORA, contact details: +358 (0)29 5390 528

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi