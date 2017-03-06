DNA awarded for significant IPv6 deployment
6.3.2017 14:00 | DNA Oyj
DNA was the first operator in Finland to deploy the IPv6 protocol in large scale in June 2015, and in March 2017, international IPv6 Forum awarded DNA for the significant deployment. IPv6 is an important step towards 5G technology.
DNA has adopted IPv6 widely in both the mobile and cable networks, and more than half of DNA’s customers use it in their subscriptions. The IPv6 protocol is essential in order that the opportunities opened by 5G networks could be utilised by customers. Compared with today, a 5G network enables connecting a multiple number of devices to the network, but direct two-way connections between devices will require IPv6 even in the 5G network. IPv6 also accelerates services in current 4G networks, as connections between the customer’s subscription and the network services are carried without any unnecessary delays and, at best, completely locally.
“Extensive deployment of the IPv6 protocol definitely benefits the customers, as it enables increasingly straightforward data transmission between the subscription and network. The customers will experience it as a more error-free and reliable connection and an increasingly high data transfer speed,” says DNA’s Ville Virtanen, Head of Department, Access Network.
“On account of the national IPv6 launch, the volume of IPv6 traffic has increased considerably. This is very much thanks to DNA, which is in the front line of advancing a better broadband user experience through IPv6. I want to encourage all operators to follow DNA’s lead and adopt IPv6. The experiences have been so positive that there is no need to fear the launch,” says Klaus Nieminen, Communications Network Specialist at FICORA.
The IPv6 protocol is increasingly often enabled by default in new terminal devices, and most network services, such as Netflix and YouTube, also use it. More information about the IPv6 protocol and its benefits is available at: https://www.dna.fi/ipv6
More information:
Ville Virtanen, Head of Department, Access Network, DNA Oyj, tel. +358 (0)44 220 3272, ville.virtanen@dna.fi
Klaus Nieminen, Communications Network Specialist, FICORA, contact details: +358 (0)29 5390 528
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
DNA palkittiin merkittävästä IPv6-käyttöönotosta6.3.2017 14:00
DNA otti ensimmäisenä operaattorina Suomessa IPv6-protokollan laajamittaisesti käyttöön kesäkuussa 2015, ja maaliskuussa 2017 kansainvälinen IPv6 Forum palkitsi DNA:n Jim Bound -palkinnolla merkittävästä käyttöönotosta. IPv6 on tärkeä etappi kohti 5G-tekniikkaa.
DNA will sell all new Nokia phones6.3.2017 11:00
DNA will sell the full range of the new generation Nokia phones. This iconic brand, valued by Finns, will make a return to smartphones thanks to a cooperation agreement between the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD Global and Nokia.
DNA tuo myyntiin kaikki uudet Nokia-puhelimet6.3.2017 11:00
DNA tuo myyntiin kaikki uuden sukupolven Nokia-puhelimet. Ikoninen ja suomalaisille tärkeä älypuhelinmerkki tekee paluun markkinoille suomalaisen matkapuhelinvalmistaja HMD Global Oy:n ja Nokian yhteistyösopimuksen ansiosta.
Helppoa ja edullista tiedonsiirtoa kaukomatkailijalle: DNA Kaupoista vuokralle Goodspeedrentin 4G-matkamokkula2.3.2017 12:00
Valikoiduista DNA Kaupoista voi nyt noutaa oululaiselta Goodspeedrentiltä vuokratun 4G-matkamokkulan ja käyttää sitä wlan-verkkona lähes kaikkialla maailmassa. Veloitus 14,90 e/vrk sisältää mokkulan ja 250 Mt tiedonsiirtoa*, mikä on erityisesti kaukomatkoilla huomattavan kilpailukykyinen hinta.
Easy and inexpensive data transfer for the long-distance traveller: Lease a GoodspeedRent 4G travel modem2.3.2017 12:00
Selected DNA Stores now lease 4G travel modems from the Oulu-based company GoodspeedRent, allowing you to have a WLAN available to you almost anywhere in the world. For the price of €14.90 per day you get a mobile modem and 250 MB of data*, which is an amazing deal for destinations further afar.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet helmikuussa 20171.3.2017 08:00
Helmikuun Top 10 -listan merkkikohtainen jakauma noudattaa jo tutuksi tullutta kaavaa: neljä puhelinta Huaweilta, neljä Samsungilta ja kaksi Applelta. Huawei pitää hallussaan listan kuuminta kärkeä lähes suvereenisti.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme