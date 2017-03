New member elected to Varma’s Board of Directors

9.3.2017 09:06 | Varma

In its meeting on 8th March 2017, Varma’s Supervisory Board elected a new member to the company’s Board of Directors.

The new board member, as of 8th March 2017, is VR Group CEO Rolf Jansson. His term on the board ends in 2018.

Board member Mikael Aro resigned from Varma’s Board of Directors effective 2nd March 2017.



The members of Varma’s Board of Directors, as of 8th March 2017, are:

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman; CEO, Oras Invest Ltd

Antti Palola, Vice Chairman; President, Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK)

Kai Telanne, Vice Chairman; CEO, Alma Media Corporation

Riku Aalto, President, Finnish Metalworkers’ Union

Johanna Ikäheimo, Chairman of the Board, Lappset Group Ltd

Rolf Jansson, President & CEO, VR Group

Ari Kaperi, Country Senior Executive for Finland and Chief Risk Officer, Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Casimir Lindholm, CEO, Lemminkäinen Corporation

Jyri Luomakoski, CEO, Uponor Corporation

Petri Niemisvirta, CEO, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd

Ilkka Oksala, Director, Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK)

Pekka Piispanen, Director, Akava ry

Deputy members:

Eila Annala, Managing Director, PlusTerveys Oy

Eija Hietanen, Administrative Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK)

Liisa Leino, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Leino Group Oy



Additional information:

Hanna Leskelä, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 703 5164, firstname.lastname@varma.fi