UM: Moldovan ulkoministeri Andrei Galbur Suomeen

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 3.3.2017 14:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 45/20173 March 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Brussels on 6 March. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include strengthening of the EU cooperation on external security and defence, migration, Western Balkans, the Middle East peace process, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In their joint session held in connection with the Council, the EU foreign and defence ministers will discuss the implementation of the European Global Strategy in the area of security and defence. Conclusions will be adopted on this agenda item. The ministers will prepare the policies concerning the strengthening of cooperation on external security and defence, to be adopted at heads of state level in June.The Foreign Affairs Council aims to decide on measures to s