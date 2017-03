MFA: Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Galbur to visit Finland

8.3.2017 14:56 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

8 March 2017

Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Galbur to visit Finland

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini in Helsinki on 13 March. The Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Moldova, the relations between the European Union and Moldova, the Transnistrian conflict, and topical international questions, such as Russia and Ukraine and the security situation in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea.

Minister Galbur will also meet the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mauri Pekkarinen and Ilkka Kanerva, MP and OSCE PA's Special Representative on Mediation.

