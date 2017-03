Suomen voittaja: GreenEnergy Finland kansalliseksi voittajaksi European Business Awards yleisöäänestyksessä

Finnish Winner: GreenEnergy Finland Oy named as winner for Finland in European Business Awards national public vote stage 9.3.2017 08:20

9th March, 2017 GreenEnergy Finland has been named as the National Public Champion for Finland in this year’s European Business Awards sponsored by RSM. It has won in the ‘Public Vote’ stage of the competition after over 160,000 votes were recorded from all around the world, a record for the Awards. GreenEnergy Finland received the most votes in Finland after people globally watched the videos of all the competitors at www.businessawardseurope.com. Each country represented in the Awards has one public vote winner, and GreenEnergy Finland is one of the 34 National Public Champions from across Europe. All 34 National Public Champions will now go head-to-head in a second public vote which is now open and runs until 27th of April. The company with the most votes overall will be announced as the ‘European Public Champion’ at the Gala Final on 4th of May in Dubrovnik, Croatia. "Awesome! Big thanks for you all that voted for us! We would still kindly ask for your help for the last Europe