UM: Ukrainas Europaminister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze besöker Finland

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze to visit Finland 9.3.2017

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 47/20179 March 2017 Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze to visit Finland Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze will visit Finland on 13 March and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. On the agenda in the discussions are bilateral relations between Finland and Ukraine, the Ukrainian conflict and other topical international issues. Finland supports the regional unity and sovereignty of Ukraine. In recent years the relations between the two countries have grown closer and Finland is launching new development cooperation projects in the Ukrainian energy efficiency and education sectors. The Economic Commission will convene in Kiev in summer 2017, and there are plans to include a Team Finland visit on the agenda. Vice Prime Minister Klympush-Tsintsadze will also meet Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen