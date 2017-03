Presidentti Niinistö ja rouva Haukio Kuopioon

President Niinistö to attend celebration of Swedish volunteers in Stockholm 28.2.2017 13:20

Office of the President of the RepublicPress Release 10/201728 February 2017 President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will visit Stockholm, Sweden, on 13 March 2017. He will participate in a celebration organised by Svenska Finlandsfrivilligas Minnesförening, in honour of the end of the Winter War. At the event, President Niinistö will lay a wreath on the Finland monument in Finland’s Park in Stockholm. After laying the wreath, President Niinistö will give a speech at a reception held at the Finnish Embassy. Swedish volunteers who served in the Winter and Continuation Wars, and veterans and representatives of veteran organisations, will participate in the celebration. Around 8,000 Swedish volunteers fought in the Winter War and 1,700 in the Continuation War. Svenska Finlandsfrivilligas Minnesförening aims to ensure that the contribution made by these volunteers is remembered.