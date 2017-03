Helsinki at Ultrahack with 3D city information models. New tools sought for event organisation

14.3.2017 10:51 | Helsingin kaupunki - Helsingfors stad

The City of Helsinki is a partner of the Ultrahack innovation contest to be held in April. The City's challenge is about finding solutions, with the help of which event organisers can utilise the City's new 3D information models in their event productions. Challenge is carried out with KIRA-digi project.

Helsinki wants to further advance event organisation. Using the new 3D city models, it is possible to make accurate plans concerning, for example, event area arrangements and logistics or calculate the noise effects on the environment. Ultrahack is about finding concrete solutions, with the help of which the models can be utilised with an ordinary web browser, without particular technological skills or special software.

"The organisation of events requires many functions that are integrated to the city environment. The easy-to-use web services that are based on open data can significantly lower the organisation threshold", says 3D project Project Manager Jarmo Suomisto from the Helsinki City Executive Office.

"3D city information models and open data are tools and resources offered by the City, on which it is possible to build both new business operations and solutions that make urban life smoother. For us, Ultrahack is a possibility to activate enterprises, startups and multi-skilled teams of different sizes to join", says Six City Strategy coordinator Jussi Nissilä from the Helsinki City Executive Office.

"I am very excited about this challenge, both as the organiser of a big hackathon event and on behalf of our developer community. We already know that the opportunity to develop solutions around 3D city information models will attract even internationally skilled experts. I think that we will see some very interesting competition entries for this challenge and maybe we can also benefit from the solutions ourselves", says CEO Mikko Järvilehto from UItrahack.

Helsinki's city infrormation models at the cutting edge of development

The City of Helsinki uses two new generation 3D city models: a smart semantic city information model and visually high-standard reality mesh model. These new generation city models are based on the latest measurement, modelling and data model methods. Helsinki is the first city in the world to utilise both 3D city models simultaneously. The are available for use as open data.

The annual number of events arranged in Helsinki is about 1,800. The events increase Helsinki's attractiveness as a tourist destination, brighten up the everyday life of the city residents and increase the work opportunities.

Ultrahack is an innovation contest where student teams, startups and corporations solve fresh challenges with the newest technologies. The Ultrahack main event is held on 21–23 April 2017.

The City's Ultrahack participation is enabled by The European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The six largest cities in Finland have a joint Six City Strategy (6Aika) for developing smarter and more open services. The aim is to create new know-how, business and jobs in Finland.