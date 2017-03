Presidentti Niinistö, Diandra ja Robin käynnistivät #kannustusryhmä-kampanjan kiusaamisen vähentämiseksi

President Niinistö to meet Prime Minister Löfven and Minister for Foreign Affairs Wallström in Stockholm 10.3.2017 10:55

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 12/201710 March 2017 President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will meet the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström in Stockholm on Monday 13 March 2017. President Niinistö will travel to Stockholm on the anniversary of the end of the Winter War, to participate in a celebration organised by Svenska Finlandsfrivilligas Minnesförening. In addition, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, will participate in an event in Finland’s Park – and the subsequent reception in the Finnish Embassy – held in honour of Swedish volunteers. Further details on the Svenska Finlandsfrivilligas Minnesförening celebration are available from a press release dated 28 February 2017: http://www.presidentti.fi/public/default.aspx?contentid=358665&nodeid=44809&contentlan=2&culture=en-US