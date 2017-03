Varma’s Annual General Meeting appoints five new members to Supervisory Board

15.3.2017 11:38 | Varma

Varma’s Annual General Meeting on 15th March 2017 appointed five new members to the company’s Supervisory Board.

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements and discharged the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the President and CEO from liability.

The new members elected to the Supervisory Board are:

Olavi Huhtala, EVP & Head of SSAB Europe

Juha Häkkinen, Executive Manager of MMA, the Union of Sales and Marketing Professionals

Jari Latvanen, President & CEO, HKScan Corporation

Risto Penttinen, SVP, Strategy, People and Performance, Fortum Oyj

Saana Siekkinen, Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions, SAK

Continuing as Supervisory Board members are:

Kari Jordan (Chairman), Satu Wrede (Deputy Chairman), Juri Aaltonen, Petri Castrén, Erkki Etola, Stig Gustavson, Erkki Järvinen, Jukka Jäämaa, Niina Koivuniemi, Ville Kopra, Tapio Korpeinen, Timo Koskinen, Päivi Kärkkäinen, Päivi Leiwo, Olli Luukkainen, Ilkka Nokelainen, Lauri Peltola, Jari Suominen, Leena Vainiomäki, Jorma Vehviläinen, Christoph Vitzthum, Anssi Vuorio and Göran Åberg.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Supervisory Board’s remuneration would remain unchanged. The annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is EUR 5,000, the Deputy Chairmen’s remuneration is EUR 3,800 and other members’ remuneration is EUR 2,500. Additional remuneration of EUR 300 is paid per meeting. Members of the Supervisory Board are insured under Section 8 of the Employees Pensions Act TyEL, and a TyEL contribution is paid on the meeting fee.