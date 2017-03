Hakaniemen kauppahallissa käy kuhina – kuusi uutta yrittäjää liittyy hallikauppiaiden runsaaseen joukkoon

Helsinki at Ultrahack with 3D city information models. New tools sought for event organisation 14.3.2017 10:51

The City of Helsinki is a partner of the Ultrahack innovation contest to be held in April. The City's challenge is about finding solutions, with the help of which event organisers can utilise the City's new 3D information models in their event productions. Challenge is carried out with KIRA-digi project.