Suomalaisen nykytaiteen suurkatselmus SUPERMARKET -taidemessuilla Tukholmassa 23.-26.3.2017

A major display of Finnish contemporary art at Supermarket Independent Art Fair in Stockholm 23-26 March 2017 15.3.2017 08:48

SUPERMARKET 2017 proudly invites eight Finnish galleries to this year’s Supermarket - Stockholm Independent Art Fair, one of the most international art events in the Nordic countries. Finnish galleries have been participating in Supermarket since 2008 and this year we will see both old and new artist-run galleries at the fair. Supermarket 2017 is one of the biggest showcases of Finnish visual art abroad this year. Over 50 visual artists from Finland are participating in the event.