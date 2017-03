Helsingin kaupunki mukana rasisminvastaisen viikon avajaistapahtumassa

City of Helsinki participates in the opening event of the Week Against Racism 15.3.2017 12:02

The Week Against Racism campaign will be kicked off in a showy fashion on Monday 20 March at the Narinkkatori square in Helsinki. The event will have almost 40 exhibitors presenting their activities and offering music, games, and programme to the children. City of Helsinki Mayor Jussi Pajunen opens the campaign. The City participates by exhibiting ways to make Helsinki a safer and more open place for everyone.