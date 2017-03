City of Helsinki participates in the opening event of the Week Against Racism

15.3.2017 12:02 | Helsingin kaupunki - Helsingfors stad

The Week Against Racism campaign will be kicked off in a showy fashion on Monday 20 March at the Narinkkatori square in Helsinki. The event will have almost 40 exhibitors presenting their activities and offering music, games, and programme to the children. City of Helsinki Mayor Jussi Pajunen opens the campaign. The City participates by exhibiting ways to make Helsinki a safer and more open place for everyone.

Visit the Meeting Point Café

At the Narinkkatori square, you can visit the City of Helsinki's Meeting Point Café, where multilingual instructors make visitors meet by means of a light-hearted language game. The Meeting Point Cafés were initiated close to the reception centres, when a large number of asylum seekers came to Helsinki. Nowadays, the cafés, that are arranged in different parts of Helsinki, bring together people who have recently moved to Helsinki and people who have lived here for longer.

Check out the Life Skills for a Changing Finland programme

The City of Helsinki's the Life Skills for a Changing Finland programme will also be presented at the event. Its goal is to reduce racism and conflicts rooted in the fear of dissimilarity. The programme also provides concrete tools for solving conflicts.

The target group of the Life Skills for a Changing Finland programme is young people aged 13–19 years. The programme will be put into practice at schools and youth centres during 2017. At the event, there is an exercise where the participants practice critical thinking and putting themselves in another's place.

Participate in an open art workshop

The Ole Hyvä Helsinki (Here You Are Helsinki) project arranges an open art workshop at the event. At the workshop, led by a professional artist, the participants make photo cartoons about restrictive norms.

Through the Ole hyvä Helsinki project, art produced by Helsinkians of different ages and from different backgrounds conquers the metro station billboards for the second time. A part of the photo cartoons made at the Narinkkatori square will also be put on display at the metro stations later this year.

Meet the workers of the Safe stadi project

The Youth Centre's Safe stadi project is also among the participants on the Narinkkatori square. The project wants to make Helsinki an even safer and funnier city.

The project arranges an image recognition contest at the event, which shows the multicultural side of Helsinki and offers new perspectives to the Helsinkians of their hometown. Safe stadi's workers walk around at the event and talk with the participants.



Welcome to the opening event of the Week Against Racism campaign at the Narinkkatori square on Monday 20 March at 15:30–19:30.

The event on Facebook

Let's all make Helsinki an open and safe place of residence for everyone!

The Week Against Racism event at Narinkkatori square is arranged by the Finnish Red Cross.

Further information about the Week Against Racism