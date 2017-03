Lennart Segerstrålen kantaaottavia teoksia esillä Ateneumissa kuukauden ajan

The Tuomo Seppo Collection is an exceptional selection of works – the exhibition opens at the Ateneum 28.2.2017 10:25

The Kajaani-based French and English teacher Tuomo Seppo (born 1937) has dedicated his entire life to collecting Finnish art. Seppo has decided to donate his collection of almost 2,000 works to the Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery. The third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum has never seen so many works on display at the same time: the exhibition will present up to 436 works by 46 artists. Concurrently with the exhibition of the Tuomo Seppo collection, the third floor of the Ateneum will feature an exhibition of the graphic artist Tuulikki Pietilä. Indeed, the first works that Tuomo Seppo acquired for his collection were prints by Tuulikki Pietilä.