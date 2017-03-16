Lennart Segerstråle's political works on display at the Ateneum for one month
In November 2016, the heirs of the painter and graphic artist Lennart Segerstråle (1892–1975) donated 18 paintings and 24 prints by Segerstråle to the Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery. Now, a couple of months after the donation, six of these paintings are being made available for public viewing: the large-scale works will be on display in hall 33, from Friday 17 March (noon) to 16 April 2017. Entrance to the hall is from the third-floor landing. The political and social topics that Segerstråle comments on in his works are relevant even today.
The works bring out a new side of Segerstråle as an artist. The donated works represent modernist political painting, which is quite rare in Finnish art. They shed light on what Segerstråle was trying to achieve: a deep humanity and a peaceful positivity. The Finnish National Gallery's collection includes a total of 105 works by Segerstråle; the donation by the heirs is an important addition to this body of works.
The central theme of Segerstråle's impressive political paintings was the juxtaposition of good and evil – and of light and shadow. This thinking shows in the composition of the paintings, with the works being divided into dark and light sections. An important example is the painting entitled World in Flames (1939), which Segerstråle signed on 1 September 1939, the day that Germany attacked Poland and that thereby marked the start of the Second World War. World in Flames is a rare painting with a dramatic execution and a powerful vision, the likes of which no one else had produced in Finnish art before the war.
In addition to pacifism, Segerstråle's works dealt with many of the moral issues of the post-war period, such as the problems of developing countries, racial conflicts (for example, Barbed Wire or Atonement, 1971), and environmental issues (The Destruction of the Environment, 1973).
Segerstråle known especially for his Finlandia frescoes for the Bank of Finland
Lennart Segerstråle is known for his many paintings with bird and animal motifs, and especially for his main work, the Finlandia frescoes (1938–1943) in the main building of the Bank of Finland. After the war, he also created atmospheric landscape paintings. A significant part of Segerstråle's work since the mid-1930s is made up of monumental paintings, including frescoes, stained-glass windows, and large-scale oil works on canvas.
Concurrently with Lennart Segerstråle's works, the Ateneum will present two other exhibitions compiled from a donated collection: Tuulikki Pietilä, until 9 April 2017, and Light Changes Everything – The Tuomo Seppo Collection, until 16 April 2017.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland's leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum.
Lennart Segerstråles ställningstagande verk visas på Ateneum i en månads tid16.3.2017 11:03
I november 2016 donerade målaren och grafikern Lennart Segerstråles (1892–1975) arvingar 18 målningar och 24 grafiska blad av Segerstråle till Konstmuseet Ateneum som hör till Finlands Nationalgalleri. Sex av dessa målningar visas nu för allmänheten, några månader efter att donationen togs emot: de stora verken presenteras i sal 33 från fredagen den 17 mars kl. 12 till den 16 april 2017. Ingång till salen från trappavsatsen på museets tredje våning. Verkens ställningstagande och samhällsengagerade motiv är aktuella än i dag.
Lennart Segerstrålen kantaaottavia teoksia esillä Ateneumissa kuukauden ajan16.3.2017 11:00
Taidemaalari ja graafikko Lennart Segerstrålen (1892–1975) perikunta lahjoitti marraskuussa 2016 Kansallisgalleriaan kuuluvalle Ateneumin taidemuseolle 18 Segerstrålen maalausta ja 24 grafiikan vedosta. Kuusi näistä maalauksista saadaan nyt muutama kuukausi lahjoituksen jälkeen yleisön nähtäville: suurikokoiset teokset ovat esillä salissa 33 perjantaista 17.3. klo 12 alkaen 16.4.2017 asti. Käynti saliin on museon kolmannen kerroksen tasanteelta. Teosten kantaaottavat ja yhteiskunnalliset aiheet ovat ajankohtaisia myös tänä päivänä.
På Ateneums och Sitras miniturné twittras om framtiden vid finländska konstbilder8.3.2017 09:33
Finlands Nationalgalleri/Konstmuseet Ateneum och framtidsorganisationen Sitra styr färden mot Rovaniemi, Uleåborg och Kuopio med början den 30 mars. Vilka är de bilder som förenar oss eller skiljer oss åt? Ligger finskhetens kärna i de ikoniska verken – vems och hurdan är den? Vilka budskap kvittrar vi själva om för kommande släktled? Det är teman som diskuteras under evenemanget "Tweetar om framtiden – i jakt på vårt lands bilder och värden" där både en verkstad och kvällsprogram ingår. Turnén hör till kringprogrammen i samband med utställningen "Historier inom finsk konst – Ateneums turnerande samling".
Ateneumin ja Sitran minikiertueella twiitataan tulevaisuuteen suomalaisten taidekuvien äärellä8.3.2017 09:25
Kansallisgalleria/Ateneumin taidemuseo ja tulevaisuustalo Sitra suuntaavat Rovaniemelle, Ouluun ja Kuopioon 30. maaliskuuta alkaen. Millaiset kuvat meitä yhdistävät tai erottavat? Löytyykö ikonisista taidekuvista suomalaisuuden ydin – kenen ja millainen? Ja minkälaisia viestejä itse viserrämme tuleville sukupolville? Näistä teemoista keskustellaan työpajan ja iltatilaisuuden sisältävissä tapahtumissa "Twiittejä tulevaisuuteen – maamme kuvia ja arvoja metsästämässä". Kiertue on osa "Suomen taiteen tarina – Ateneumin kiertävä kokoelma" -näyttelyn oheisohjelmaa.
Tuulikki Pietilä donated her entire body of work to the Ateneum – an exhibition of the graphic artist to open 28 February28.2.2017 10:31
Tuulikki Pietilä (1917–2009) is one of the key Finnish graphic artists of the post-war period. Opening on Kalevala Day, the exhibition will fill three halls at the Ateneum, presenting an overview of the artist's work, in honour of the centenary of her birth. The Pietilä collection, bequeathed to the Ateneum, includes almost all the artist's works. Pietilä and Tove Jansson lived and worked together from the mid-1950s onwards. Concurrently with Pietilä's exhibition, the third floor of the Ateneum will feature an exhibition entitled Light Changes Everything – The Tuomo Seppo collection. Indeed, the first work that Tuomo Seppo acquired for his collection was a print by Tuulikki Pietilä.
The Tuomo Seppo Collection is an exceptional selection of works – the exhibition opens at the Ateneum28.2.2017 10:25
The Kajaani-based French and English teacher Tuomo Seppo (born 1937) has dedicated his entire life to collecting Finnish art. Seppo has decided to donate his collection of almost 2,000 works to the Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery. The third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum has never seen so many works on display at the same time: the exhibition will present up to 436 works by 46 artists. Concurrently with the exhibition of the Tuomo Seppo collection, the third floor of the Ateneum will feature an exhibition of the graphic artist Tuulikki Pietilä. Indeed, the first works that Tuomo Seppo acquired for his collection were prints by Tuulikki Pietilä.
