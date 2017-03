UM: Konfliktialueilta tuotaville mineraaleille tulossa vastuullisuusjärjestelmä

MFA: Development Ministers gather to discuss revision of EU development policy 15.3.2017 10:45

15 March 2017 Development Ministers gather to discuss revision of EU development policy An Informal EU Development Ministers' meeting will be held in Brussels on 16 March. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen. The Ministers will discuss the revision of the EU development policy. Their discussions will provide direction for the new European Consensus on Development, which frames the development policy activities of the EU and its Member States. The aim is to have it completed by the end of May. In addition, the Ministers will discuss the preparations for the EU-Africa Summit and Africa's role in the post-Cotonou arrangements. The Cotonou Agreement, which defines the cooperation between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, will expire in 2020. Over lunch, the Ministers will deal with migration and development. The future