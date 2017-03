Heikki Malinen ja Anna Salmi Realia Groupin hallituksen jäseniksi

Realia Group’s purchase of Ober-Haus creates Central Eastern Europe’s largest property agency 27.6.2007 09:30

PRESS RELEASE 27.6.2007 9:00 AM Realia Group Oy of Finland, the owner of the dominant Finnish real estate brands Huoneistokeskus, SKV and Huom!, today purchased Ober-Haus Real Estate Advisors to create the largest property agency in Central and Eastern Europe. The newly enlarged real estate services group now employs nearly 2000 people in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, making it the largest real estate brokerage firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The estimated turnover of Realia Group for year 2007 is 140 million euros.