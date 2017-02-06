BlackRockilta Green Bond -joukkolainarahasto

21.3.2017 09:42 | BlackRock

Uusi indeksirahasto vastaa vastuullisen sijoittamisen suosion kasvuun

BlackRockin Green Bond Index -rahasto sijoittaa erilaisiin korkotuotteisiin, jotka rahoittavat ympäristöä hyödyttäviä projekteja. Rahaston kokonaistuotto vastaa Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Green Bond -indeksin kehitystä. Green bondit ovat vihreitä joukkolainoja, jotka sijoittavat ympäristövastuullisiin ja kestävän kehityksen kohteisiin.

“Vihreiden joukkolainojen suosio on kasvanut voimakkaasti. Sijoittajat etsivät sijoittamistapoja, jotka edistävät ympäristön hyvinvointia. He eivät kuitenkaan halua muuttaa sijoitustensa sektoripainotuksia tai likviditeettiriskiä merkittävästi”, sanoo Ashley Schulten, BlackRockin Climate Solutions -toimialan johtaja ja toinen Green Bond Index -rahaston hoitajista.

BlackRock on vihreiden joukkolainamarkkinoiden yksi johtavista varainhoitajista. BlackRock käyttää laajaa sijoitusosaamistaan sekä syvällistä tutkimustietoaan ilmastosta ja salkunhoidosta kehittääkseen tätä maailmanlaajuisesti tärkeää sijoitusluokkaa edelleen.

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

Lisätietoja:

Viestintätoimisto Cocomms

Anna-Mari Tiilikainen, puh. 050 558 0888, anna-mari.tiilikainen (at) cocomms.com

BlackRock launches Green Bond Index Fund as investors seek exposure to environmentally positive investment solutions

London, 2 February - BlackRock has launched a Green Bond Index Fund, responding to the growing demand from investors for this fast-growing part of the fixed income market. BlackRock is one of the leading asset managers in the Green Bond market, with extensive experience of managing Green Bond mandates, shaping market standards and driving sector growth, for example as Partner of the Climate Bonds Initiative and as an Executive Committee Member of the Green Bonds Principles.

The Green Bond Index Fund will offer investors exposure to a selection of fixed income securities that are issued to fund projects with direct environmental benefits. The fund will be optimized to deliver investment performance which reflects the total return of the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Green Bond Index.

Ashley Schulten, Director, Head of Climate Solutions (Fixed Income) and co-manager of the fund: “We see a strong interest in Green Bonds from clients we service as they seek to participate in climate friendly and environmentally beneficial investments without making major changes to sector allocation or liquidity risk in their holdings. Clients interested vary from large institutional clients to family offices and retail investors.”

As an early investor in Green Bonds and a strong supporter of global standards and impact reporting, BlackRock is well positioned to now offer a public fund for this new asset class. BlackRock intends to use the breadth of its trading and capital markets teams and the depth of its climate research and portfolio management acumen to help further the development of this globally important investment option. The fund is managed by Ashley Schulten and Darren Wills who have a combined investment experience of over 35 years. Ashley and Darren are supported by the Global Fixed Income team. BlackRock manages over $1.4 trillion in fixed income assets on behalf of global clients, including both active and index strategies. Ms Schulten was awarded one of the top 3 ‘Most impressive Green/SRI Investors’ at Investment Week’s Sustainable Investment Awards 2016. BlackRock Impact In February 2015, BlackRock launched BlackRock Impact, the Firm’s global platform catering to investors with social or environmental objectives. The development of the BlackRock Green Bond Index Fund further highlights BlackRock’s commitment within this space and enables investors to access the platform which currently manages assets across impact investing, environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolios, and screened portfolios.

For more information about sustainable investing at BlackRock, please visit blackrockimpact.com.

Ends

Media contact:

Astrid Overeem

t.+31 (0)20 5495213

e. astrid.overeem@blackrock.com

About BlackRock BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock’s AUM was $5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.blackrock.com.

Regulatory information This material is for distribution to Professional Clients (as defined by the FCA Rules) and Qualified Investors only and should not be relied upon by any other persons.

Issued by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL. Tel: 020 7743 3000. Registered in England No. 2020394. For your protection telephone calls are usually recorded. BlackRock is a trading name of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

Past performance is not a guide to current or future performance. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed. You may not get back the amount originally invested. Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to diminish or increase. Fluctuation may be particularly marked in the case of a higher volatility fund and the value of an investment may fall suddenly and substantially. Levels and basis of taxation may change from time to time.

Any research in this document has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no assurances are made as to their accuracy.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

© 2017 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, iSHARES, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY and the stylized i logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.



