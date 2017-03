Varma’s Annual and CSR Report has been published

22.3.2017 13:05 | Varma

Varma’s first Annual and CSR Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards has been published.

Corporate responsibility is an integral part of Varma’s strategy and operations.

“In 2016, we took great leaps in developing the responsibility of our operations. We share these now in our first-ever CSR report in accordance with the GRI standards. Responsibility is an integral part of Varma’s core task, which is why it was natural for us to combine the traditional annual report contents and CSR information into a single report,” says Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Katariina Sillander.

The Annual and CSR Report reflects the focus areas of Varma’s CSR and the related targets. It contains information on how we bear responsibility for our 870,000 customers, and our efforts to secure pension assets and mitigate climate change.

Varma’s Annual and CSR Report 2016, including the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement as separate pdf files, has been published at http://www.varma.fi/annualreport.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is the most solvent earnings-related pension company and largest private investor in Finland. The company is responsible for the statutory earnings-related pension cover of some 870,000 people in the private sector. Premiums written totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016 and pension payments stood at EUR 5.3 billion. Varma’s investment portfolio amounted to EUR 42.9 billion at the end of 2016.