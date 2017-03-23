The Buster Q smart display now with Raymarine Fishfinder for exceptional underwater vision
23.3.2017 12:00 | Buster Boats
A new product for the 2017 season, the Buster Q smart display is now complemented with CHIRP sonar, a solution for bottom structure imaging providing exceptional underwater vision, designed particularly for fishermen. The new Buster Q Fishfinder, created in collaboration with Raymarine, displays photo-like imagery of the bottom structure and the target fish. It serves active fishermen as well as leisure boaters interested in fishing or studying what’s below the boat.
The Buster Q Fishfinder is exhibited for the first time at the Norwegian International Boat Show in Oslo between 22 and 26 March 2017.
The Buster Q smart display comes as standard in all Buster models starting from the Buster M, an aluminium boat for five people. Fishfinder is available right from the launch as an optional accessory for all boats equipped with the Buster Q.
Also still available is the conventional Buster Q Sonar that offers real-time depth information and generates a graphic chart of bottom depth variations onto the smart display.
The new Buster Q Fishfinder combines the new Buster Q smart display and Raymarine's premium CP100 sonar module. Fishfinder can be used both in full display mode and on the Buster Q’s split screen with a chart on display at all times as well.
The Buster Q Fishfinder harnesses dual-channel CHIRP transducers. The transducer’s conical beam provides imagery of the target fish, and the ultra-wide fan-shaped CHIRP DownVision beam generates photo-like sonar images of the bottom. Exceptional image quality is enabled by CHIRP technology that transmits across a wide spectrum of sonar frequencies with each pulse, compared with conventional imaging sonars transmitting just a single frequency per pulse.
The Buster Q Fishfinder provides imagery of the bottom structure and the fish down to a depth of 270 metres.
The Buster Q Fishfinder package includes a Raymarine CP100 DownVision sonar module and a CPT100 transom mount transducer.
Anders Kurtén
- Director, Product Development and Marketing
- anders.kurten@busterboats.com
- +358 50 327 1272
http://www.busterboats.com/
Buster Boats is the largest designer and manufacturer of aluminium boats in Europe. The majority of the more than 125,000 aluminium boats we have launched on the world’s waters over the past 60 years are still in use. Buster is the market leader in all of its primary market areas.
Boats carrying the Buster name have been produced since 1976, but Buster’s history began with the first Kello aluminium boat manufactured in 1955.
The Buster range includes 20 boats, of which the under four-metre Buster Mini and the almost ten-metre Buster Phantom are the smallest and largest, respectively. More than half of all boats manufactured are exported.
The manufacturer of Buster boats, Inha Works Ltd, is a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Europe. Buster Boats boat production is located in Ähtäri, Finland while the company's headquarters and R&D facilities are located in Raisio, southern Finland.
Buster Boats on Euroopan suurin alumiiniveneiden suunnittelija ja valmistaja. Maailman vesille 60 vuoden aikana laskemistamme yli 125 000 alumiiniveneestä suurin osa on edelleen käytössä. Buster on markkinajohtaja kaikilla päämarkkina-alueillaan.
Buster-nimellä veneitä on valmistettu vuodesta 1976 alkaen, mutta Busterin historia alkoi jo vuonna 1955 valmistetuista, suomalaisen alumiiniveneteollisuuden aloittaneista Kello-veneistä.
Buster-mallistoon kuuluu 20 venettä, joista pienin on alle nelimetrinen Buster Mini ja suurin lähes kymmenmetrinen Buster Phantom. Tuotannosta yli puolet menee vientiin.
Buster-veneiden valmistaja, Inhan Tehtaat Oy Ab, on Yamaha Motor Europen tytäryhtiö. Yhtiön pääkonttori sekä tuotekehitystoiminnot sijaitsevat Raisiossa ja tuotanto Ähtärissä.
