The Statistical Yearbook of Helsinki 2016 now available in English

The English edition of the Statistical Yearbook of Helsinki provides a varied, statistics-based description of the city and its residents. Many of the tables also present comparative data from the rest of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the Helsinki Region and Finland as a whole. Moreover, the yearbook contains a chapter on major cities in the rest of Scandinavia and another on Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius and St Petersburg.

The 2016 edition of the book is the 104th. The statistical tables are also available as open data on the Helsinki Region Infoshare (www.hri.fi) service.

These are some of the facts provided in the yearbook:

•The population of Helsinki was 628,208 at the turn of 2015/2016. The population had increased by 7,493 persons, or 1.2 per cent, compared to a year earlier.

• The number of dwellings in Helsinki increased by 3,563 in 2015 compared to the previous year. At the end of the year, there were a total of 350,314 dwellings in the city. 85.7 per cent of the dwelling stock consisted of flats.

• Helsinki residents are active users of public transport. For instance, 55,230,000 tram journeys were made in 2015.

• Altogether 37,786 persons were employed by the City of Helsinki at the end of 2015. The biggest unit in the city administration, the Department of Social Services and Health Care, had 15,946 staff members.