ARCTIC BUSINESS FORUM 2017 – INDUSTRY, INNOVATIONS & INVESTMENTS

The 8th Arctic Business Forum will be organized 17. – 18.5.2017 at Kemi Finland, the capital of Arctic Industry.

The theme for this year’s forum is Industry, Innovations & Investments in the Arctic region. While embracing the economic cooperation between the Arctic countries, the forum offers also valuable information about the possibilities and future investment potential of the Arctic region both for the local business representatives and international investors. Aim is to scrutinize the future and build network and relationships among region’s various representatives.

The Arctic Europe holds investment potential worth of at least 197 billion euro. In the forum will be presented the latest news in business development in this region. Emphasizing this year’s theme, focus will be especially on the Arctic mining, steel and forest industry both with ever developing infrastructure thanks to the export and tourism both in land, sea and air.

The speakers in the Arctic Business Forum are the key representatives and stakeholders on various branch of Arctic industry. The global and local trends at stake are addressed at the Arctic Business Forum. Moreover, the companies and organizations have a chance to present their own business at the trade show in touch with the forum.

The Arctic Business Forum is organized for the first time at the city of Kemi, which is, together with the city of Tornio, one of the biggest industrial centers in the Arctic region. The region’s future development in forest industry at Kemi and steel industry at Tornio offer various possibilities to SMEs in subcontracting and maintenance.

Welcome to the Arctic Business Forum 2017 to bond with other Arctic business representatives and stakeholders working for the Arctic prosperity.

For further info, please contact:

Viivi Lakkapää

Deputy Director

Lapland Chamber of Commerce

Tel. (+)35840 511 1696

viivi.lakkapaa@chamber.fi

abf@chamber.fi