Tuupille merkittävä sopimus Yhdysvalloissa

Tuup and Vinka to launch on-demand robot bus service in Finland during 2017 28.11.2016 08:00

Tuup together with Vinka and Sohjoa project are planning to start a demand responsive robot bus service in Finland during 2017. Tuup will provide the service to the public through its travel planning application available already now in several parts of Finland. Vinka will develop the automatic demand responsive ride sharing and fleet management intelligence and Sohjoa will provide the piloting platform.