Ateneum tuottaa 13 lyhytelokuvaa Suomen taiteen tarinan klassikkoteoksista

The Ateneum to produce 13 short films featuring classic works in the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition 24.3.2017 11:02

The Ateneum Art Museum announces the first short films featuring some of the key works in the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition. The first films in the series present familiar classics. Two of these, namely Helene Schjerfbeck's The Convalescent (1888) and Eero Järnefelt's Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893), are currently touring Finland as part of the Classics on Tour 2017 project. All 13 films in the series will be completed in 2017, and they will be produced in both Finnish and Swedish. English-language versions of the films will be made available later.