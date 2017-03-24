The Ateneum to produce 13 short films featuring classic works in the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition
24.3.2017 11:02 | Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
The Ateneum Art Museum announces the first short films featuring some of the key works in the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition. The first films in the series present familiar classics. Two of these, namely Helene Schjerfbeck's The Convalescent (1888) and Eero Järnefelt's Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893), are currently touring Finland as part of the Classics on Tour 2017 project. All 13 films in the series will be completed in 2017, and they will be produced in both Finnish and Swedish. English-language versions of the films will be made available later.
The films will show familiar classics in a new light. The camera picks up details on the surface of the works that are not visible to the naked eye. This reveals new aspects of familiar works: brushstrokes, highlight colours and surprising details. The films are narrated by the actress Jonna Järnefelt.
In addition to The Convalescent and Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood), the series will feature the classic romantic portrayal of folk life, Robert Wilhelm Ekman's Pentti Lyytinen recites poems in a cottage in Savo (1848); Erik Johan Löfgren's iconic historical painting Erik XIV and Karin Månsdotter (1864); Ferdinand von Wright's The Fighting Capercaillies (1886); Ellen Thesleff's sensitive Self-Portrait (1894–95); Akseli Gallen-Kallela's Lemminkäinen's Mother (1897); and Hugo Simberg's Towards the Evening (1913).
"Making an expressive film series was one of our goals. We selected for the series classics of Finnish art that represent landscapes, folk-life depictions, historical paintings, the world of the Kalevala epic, and new trends in art in the fin-de-siècle. We want to ensure that the works are available to audiences through as many channels as possible. Film is one of these channels", says the Museum Director, Susanna Pettersson, who is responsible for the production of the films and the selection of works featured in them.
The films were directed by Terhi Amberla, filmed by the Cinematographer and Photographer Hannu Pakarinen from the Finnish National Gallery, and scripted by the Special Researcher Anja Olavinen from the Ateneum. The visual design is by Amberla and Pakarinen. Amberla, Pakarinen and Pettersson have previously made three documentary films together, dealing with the history of art collecting in Finland. Of these, Intohimona taide. Paul ja Fanny Sinebrychoff keräilijöinä ('Art as a passion. Paul and Fanny Sinebrychoff as collectors'; YLE/FST 2003) won an award for creativity at the 2004 International Film Festival on Art (Festival International du Film sur l’Art) in Montréal, and an honourable mention in the Finnish Broadcasting Company's Koura television awards.
"Each film has its own artistic and experiential character, and its own rhythm, mood, visual approach, and sonic landscape. We are deliberately using long takes, as viewers need time to look at and experience these works of art. I sought to make the viewing experience similar to that of being at the museum, where viewers can decide for themselves how long they spend enjoying each work", says the director Terhi Amberla.
The films can be viewed at the Ateneum museum premises, on the museum website, or on the Ateneum's YouTube channel. There will also be special screenings of the films. In addition, the films featuring The Convalescent and Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) will tour Finland with the actual works, in accordance with the Classics on Tour 2017 schedule.
The making of the films was sponsored by Veikkaus and the Friends of the Ateneum Art Museum.
FILM TEAM
DIRECTOR Terhi Amberla
VISUAL CONCEPT Terhi Amberla and Hannu Pakarinen
CINEMATOGRAPHY Hannu Pakarinen
SCREENPLAY Anja Olavinen
EDITING Ville Koivuranta
SOUND DESIGN Zacharias Kullman
MUSIC Juri Seppä
OPENING SEQUENCE AND VISUAL EFFECTS Lasse Kilpiä
COLOUR GRADING Timo Luomanen
GRAPHIC DESIGN Suvi Wirman
ONLINE EDITING Ari Rusanen
NARRATOR Jonna Järnefelt
MUSICIANS Riikka Lampinen, cello, Annariina Seppä & Venla Seppä, vocals and Juri Seppä, piano
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Tanja Becher
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR Mirjam Koskinen
POST-PRODUCTION Petri Riikonen / Post Control
PRODUCER Susanna Pettersson, Finnish National Gallery / Ateneum Art Museum
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Ateneum producerar 13 kortfilmer av den finländska konstens klassiker24.3.2017 10:58
Konstmuseet Ateneum släpper de första kortfilmerna som presenterar nyckelverk från samlingsutställningen Historier inom finsk konst. Filmseriens första delar presenterar kända klassiker. Två av dem, Helene Schjerfbecks Konvalescenten (1888) och Eero Järnefelts Sved/Trälar under penningen (1893), turnerar för närvarande i Finland i enlighet med projektet Klassiker på turné 2017. Seriens samtliga 13 filmer blir färdiga under 2017 och produceras på både finska och svenska. Senare ska filmerna också få versioner på engelska.
Ateneum tuottaa 13 lyhytelokuvaa Suomen taiteen tarinan klassikkoteoksista24.3.2017 10:55
Ateneumin taidemuseo julkistaa ensimmäiset Suomen taiteen tarina -kokoelmanäyttelyn avainteoksista tehdyt lyhytelokuvat. Elokuvasarjan ensimmäiset osat esittelevät tuttuja klassikoita. Kaksi niistä eli Helene Schjerfbeckin Toipilas (1888) ja Eero Järnefeltin Kaski / Raatajat rahanalaiset (1893) kiertävät tällä hetkellä Suomea Klassikot kiertueella 2017 -hankkeen mukaisesti. Kaikki sarjan 13 elokuvaa valmistuvat vuoden 2017 aikana ja ne tuotetaan sekä suomeksi että ruotsiksi. Myöhemmin elokuvista saadaan myös englanninkieliset versiot.
Lennart Segerstråle's political works on display at the Ateneum for one month16.3.2017 11:06
In November 2016, the heirs of the painter and graphic artist Lennart Segerstråle (1892–1975) donated 18 paintings and 24 prints by Segerstråle to the Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery. Now, a couple of months after the donation, six of these paintings are being made available for public viewing: the large-scale works will be on display in hall 33, from Friday 17 March (noon) to 16 April 2017. Entrance to the hall is from the third-floor landing. The political and social topics that Segerstråle comments on in his works are relevant even today.
Lennart Segerstråles ställningstagande verk visas på Ateneum i en månads tid16.3.2017 11:03
I november 2016 donerade målaren och grafikern Lennart Segerstråles (1892–1975) arvingar 18 målningar och 24 grafiska blad av Segerstråle till Konstmuseet Ateneum som hör till Finlands Nationalgalleri. Sex av dessa målningar visas nu för allmänheten, några månader efter att donationen togs emot: de stora verken presenteras i sal 33 från fredagen den 17 mars kl. 12 till den 16 april 2017. Ingång till salen från trappavsatsen på museets tredje våning. Verkens ställningstagande och samhällsengagerade motiv är aktuella än i dag.
Lennart Segerstrålen kantaaottavia teoksia esillä Ateneumissa kuukauden ajan16.3.2017 11:00
Taidemaalari ja graafikko Lennart Segerstrålen (1892–1975) perikunta lahjoitti marraskuussa 2016 Kansallisgalleriaan kuuluvalle Ateneumin taidemuseolle 18 Segerstrålen maalausta ja 24 grafiikan vedosta. Kuusi näistä maalauksista saadaan nyt muutama kuukausi lahjoituksen jälkeen yleisön nähtäville: suurikokoiset teokset ovat esillä salissa 33 perjantaista 17.3. klo 12 alkaen 16.4.2017 asti. Käynti saliin on museon kolmannen kerroksen tasanteelta. Teosten kantaaottavat ja yhteiskunnalliset aiheet ovat ajankohtaisia myös tänä päivänä.
På Ateneums och Sitras miniturné twittras om framtiden vid finländska konstbilder8.3.2017 09:33
Finlands Nationalgalleri/Konstmuseet Ateneum och framtidsorganisationen Sitra styr färden mot Rovaniemi, Uleåborg och Kuopio med början den 30 mars. Vilka är de bilder som förenar oss eller skiljer oss åt? Ligger finskhetens kärna i de ikoniska verken – vems och hurdan är den? Vilka budskap kvittrar vi själva om för kommande släktled? Det är teman som diskuteras under evenemanget "Tweetar om framtiden – i jakt på vårt lands bilder och värden" där både en verkstad och kvällsprogram ingår. Turnén hör till kringprogrammen i samband med utställningen "Historier inom finsk konst – Ateneums turnerande samling".
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme