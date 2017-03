UM: Afrikan nälänhätä ja Syyrian kriisi fokuksessa - Suomi myöntää humanitaarista apua yli 61 miljoonaa euroa

MFA: Focus on famine in Africa and Syrian crisis - Finland channels over EUR 61 million in humanitarian aid 27.3.2017 10:18

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 56/201727 March 2017 Focus on famine in Africa and Syrian crisis - Finland channels over EUR 61 million in humanitarian aid By decision of Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen, Finland’s humanitarian aid will amount to EUR 61.4 million, of which approximately EUR 20 million will be channelled to the famine-hit countries in the Horn of Africa and to Nigeria and Yemen. “The Horn of Africa is facing the worst food crisis in recent history. Approximately 20 million people suffer from shortage of food and water. The spread of such contagious diseases as cholera and malaria is aggravating the situation. The number of refugees has tripled since the humanitarian crisis of 2010–2011. Finland must be among those that are providing assistance,” Minister Mykkänen says. Famine has been declared in two States in South Sudan. The conflict has led to a wide-scale flow of refugees especially to Uganda, where a