Super Analytics rakentaa Pohjoismaiden parasta Adobe Marketing Cloudin asiantuntijaryhmää

SUPER ANALYTICS Ltd is launching new digital analytics dashboard for global market 26.6.2015 10:19

Super Analytics Ltd, a digital analytics technology company, launches a new analytics dashboard service called SuperBrain Dashboard at 26th of June 2015. The requirement for SuperBrain Dashboard was actually initiated by the needs from the actual end users of Dashboards, Data mashups and analytics vendors. Super Analytics Ltd conducted global research which indicated a clear need for a new and more nimble player in the market. To be precise, there was a clear market demand for intuitive -and- easy-to-use business dashboard cloud service.