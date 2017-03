Super Analytics continues building the Nordics’ best Adobe Marketing Cloud team

28.3.2017 12:12 | Super Analytics

Super Analytics hires Michal Papciak to strengthen its analytics consultant team and Adobe Marketing Cloud skills.

Papciak is an experienced analytics expert, who has worked with companies like Volkswagen Group, Direct Line, Shell, Ford and OP-Services.

He has a strong track record with both Adobe Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics technologies.

Papciak is also one of the few in Nordics holding the prestige Adobe Architect certification, together with Super Analytics’ Chief Strategist Sampsa Suoninen.

- Hiring Michal is a natural step following our strategy to hire only the best skills in the digital analytics industry. We want to show we are worth our name, Super Analytics CEO Kalle Heinonen says.

- Michal will bring in seniority and reliability when providing value from data for our customers. Most importantly, he’ll help us strengthen our team’s general ability to learn and grow.

- Yes, I'm eager to pass on what I know to the team, Papciak says.

With expanding talent pool, Super Analytics will be able to help even bigger and more international clients.

Both Papciak and Suoninen have history with some of the largest insurance and finance companies in Finland. Combined with Adobe veteran Heinonen, the Super Analytics’ direction is clear.

- Being super-focused in analytics technologies makes us one of the largest marketing analytics agencies in Nordics, Heinonen says.

Adobe Analytics and Marketing Cloud are essential to companies really paying attention to omni channel customer experience. This is true especially on international markets where Super Analytics collaborates with other ICOM Agencies.

Super Analytics is a Finnish analytics expert service provider. It doesn't only focus on data collecting and integrity, but also brings value and actionable suggestions based on data.

In addition to Adobe Marketing Cloud, Super Analytics also offers consulting services to Google Analytics Premium to larger companies and Google Analytics Standard to companies with smaller needs or less resources.

