MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels

29.3.2017 11:30 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 58/2017

29 March 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels

NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 31 March 2017. Finland has been invited to the foreign ministers’ working lunch. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. In addition to the NATO member countries, Sweden and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini will participate in these discussions.

The Foreign Ministers’ meeting will prepare the NAC meeting at the level of Heads of State and/or Government, which will take place on 25 May 2017.

Finland and Sweden are among the partners that have been granted enhanced opportunities (Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, EOP) in their cooperation with NATO. The invitation to the Foreign Ministers’ meeting is part of the deepening political dialogue on topical issues between NATO and Finland and Sweden.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 9234 581 and Mikko Kinnunen, Director of the Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management, tel. +358 295 351 820.

