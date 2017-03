President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to make state visit to Finland

29.3.2017 12:08 | Tasavallan presidentin kanslia

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Press release 15/2017

29 March 2017

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Finland, accompanied by his spouse, Mrs Peng Liyuan. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and his spouse, Mrs Jenni Haukio, will host the visit. President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will welcome their guests at an official ceremony in the Presidential Palace on Wednesday 5 April 2017.

The agenda for the state visit will include talks between the presidents and discussions between the delegations. Themes of the discussions will include political and economic relations between Finland and China and topical international affairs. A high-level delegation will accompany President Xi to Finland.

During his visit, President Xi will also meet with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Maria Lohela and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä.

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö made an official visit to China in April 2013, during which he met with President Xi on Hainan Island. President Niinistö and President Xi last met bilaterally in The Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. They also met in 2010, when Mr Xi visited Finland as Vice President of China and Mr Niinistö was the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament.

The first and only presidential visit made so far from China to Finland occurred in 1995, when President Jiang Zemin made a state visit to Finland.