UM: Internationell konferens samlar världens ledande fredsmedlare i Helsingfors

MFA: Finnish Internet Forum tackles post-truth era and anonymity networks - registration to the event is open 29.3.2017 09:02

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 57/201729 March 2017 Finnish Internet Forum tackles post-truth era and anonymity networks- registration to the event is open The Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Parliamentary Committee for the Future together with a number of stakeholders will organise the Finnish Internet Forum (FIF) at the auditorium of the Parliament Annexe on 26 April at 8.30–14.00. This is the 8th time that the event is organised. This year’s theme will be the post-truth era. The forum will explore questions such as why the age-old confrontation between truth and untruth has come to a head just now and what roles the internet and social media play in this process. Another important theme of discussion will be anonymity networks and how to strike a balance between the pros and cons of anonymous communication in networks such as Tor. Additionally, the Parliamentary Committee for the Future w