UM: YK:n alipääsihteeri Stephen O’Brien vierailee Suomessa

MFA: International conference brings the world's leading peacemakers to Helsinki 3.4.2017 11:01

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english International conference brings the world's leading peacemakers to Helsinki The world's leading peace and reconciliation experts will meet in Helsinki on 5 and 6 April. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland will host the conference which aims to strengthen the prospects for peace in an unstable international situation. The number of conflicts is growing and they have become more complicated. In addition, the prevention and resolution of conflicts is more difficult than before and requires coordination and cooperation among participants. ”This conference could not be more topical. The prospects for peace are becoming slimmer. In many conflicts, weapons are seen as the answer but they only make the world less secure. Instead of weapons we need dialogue,” says one of the conference organisers and founder of Crisis Management Initiative (CMI), Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari. The