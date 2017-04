MFA: UN Under-Secretary Stephen O’Brien to visit Finland

4.4.2017 14:50 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 60/2017

4 April 2017

UN Under-Secretary Stephen O’Brien to visit Finland

The global humanitarian situation: Where is help needed at the moment and why? What is the UN doing and how can the effectiveness of assistance be enhanced? What is the role of Finland in humanitarian activities?

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Under-Secretary-General Stephen O'Brien will visit Helsinki on 6–7 April, where he will take part in a meeting between the Nordic countries and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). During the visit, he will also meet with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen.

Under-Secretary-General O'Brien arrives in Helsinki from Brussels, where he will attend the Brussels Conference “Supporting the future of Syria and the region”, to be held on 5 April.

Aside from Syria and its neighbouring areas, the most difficult humanitarian crises are currently in north-east Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. There is famine in all these countries, and help is urgently needed. Most of the needs for humanitarian assistance stem from conflicts caused by people, but particularly in Africa, more frequent droughts brought by climate change worsen the situation.

The total sum of the UN’s appeal for humanitarian funds in 2017 is 22.2 billion dollars. This amount will enable assistance to about 93 million people. The United Nations has usually succeeded in getting about two-thirds of the required amount of money. In consequence, constant prioritisation has been necessary.

The Nordic countries are among the world’s most notable donors of humanitarian assistance, especially in relation to their population. They have invested in multiyear general support for humanitarian organisations, which enhances the planning and effectiveness of assistance. At the same time, the Nordic countries support reforms that intensify coordination between different assistance organisations, make greater use of local organisations and service providers, and focus on consideration of the needs of women and vulnerable groups in assistance work.

Minister Mykkänen has approved the decisions on Finland’s distribution of funds in the beginning of 2017.

Inquiries: Pasi Rajala, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 400 464 393 and Claus Lindroos, Director, Unit for Humanitarian Assistance and Policy, tel. +358 295 351 234.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.