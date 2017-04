Helsinkiläiset lapset kasvavat monikulttuurisissa ja monimuotoisissa perheissä

The Statistical Yearbook of Helsinki 2016 now available in English 23.3.2017 14:25

The English edition of the Statistical Yearbook of Helsinki provides a varied, statistics-based description of the city and its residents. Many of the tables also present comparative data from the rest of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the Helsinki Region and Finland as a whole. Moreover, the yearbook contains a chapter on major cities in the rest of Scandinavia and another on Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius and St Petersburg.