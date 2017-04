Suomi ja Kiina sopivat suhteidensa syventämisestä Kiinan presidentin Xi Jinpingin vierailulla

President Niinistö to attend Arctic Forum in Russia 27.3.2017 12:51

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 14/201727 March 2017 President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will travel to Arkhangelsk in Russia to attend the International Arctic Forum on 30 March 2017. President Niinistö will participate in the ‘People and the Arctic’ panel discussion at the forum. The other participants in the panel will be Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Iceland, Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson. In addition, President Niinistö will have a bilateral meeting with President Putin. The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue Forum is being arranged for the fourth time. Its objective is to promote cooperation and sustainable development in the Arctic Region. Russia last arranged the Arctic Forum in 2013, in Salekhard. President Niinistö also attended that event. For further information on the Forum, please visit the event website at http://forumarctica.ru/en/ Further information on the President’s programme is available from: Katri Makko