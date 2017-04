UM: Suomen maine koheni hieman maailman mediassa vuonna 2016

MFA: UN Under-Secretary Stephen O’Brien to visit Finland 4.4.2017 14:50

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 60/20174 April 2017 UN Under-Secretary Stephen O’Brien to visit Finland The global humanitarian situation: Where is help needed at the moment and why? What is the UN doing and how can the effectiveness of assistance be enhanced? What is the role of Finland in humanitarian activities? UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Under-Secretary-General Stephen O'Brien will visit Helsinki on 6–7 April, where he will take part in a meeting between the Nordic countries and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). During the visit, he will also meet with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen. Under-Secretary-General O'Brien arrives in Helsinki from Brussels, where he will attend the Brussels Conference “Supporting the future of Syria and the region”, to be held on 5 April. Aside from Syria and its neighbouring areas, the most difficult humanitarian crises are currently in