ESADE Business School partners with Aalto University Executive Education to explore innovation and entrepreneurship in Asia

The new program combines the strengths of two leading business schools to create a one-of-a-kind MBA for managers who have a special interest in Asia-Europe business relations. It includes eight intensive weeks in Singapore, Vietnam, Helsinki and Barcelona and introduces the design thinking methodology among other innovative approaches.

ESADE and Aalto University have teamed up to create the ESADE-Aalto MBA for Executives. The new program combines the entrepreneurial spirit of ESADE with Aalto University’s passion for innovation and will offer participants a chance to discover the Asian innovation market during stays in various Asian cities.

The program was officially presented today at Aalto University Executive Education in Singapore during the Aalto-ESADE event “Organizing for Innovation in the 21st Century”. Event participants included Iván Bofarull, Director of Global Insights & Strategic Initiatives at ESADE Business School, Mikko Laukkanen, Academic Director at Aalto University Executive Education and Sami Salokangas, Vice President, Regional Sector Engineering & Manufacturing Asia Pacific at DHL.

“Today’s organizations are increasingly global and they need executives with the competencies to adapt to a constantly changing environment and lead multidisciplinary and multicultural teams”, said Jordi Brunat, Executive Education Managing Director at ESADE. “This new Master’s program will allow participants to acquire a more global profile and to increase their performance in international firms, as well as their ability to manage global teams. It will also provide a high-added-value experience for executives, most of whom are expected to come from the Americas, Europe and Asia”, he added.

According to the Group Managing Director Dr. Pekka Mattila from Aalto EE, “the ESADE-Aalto MBA for Executives combines the strengths of two leading business schools to create a distinctive MBA program for high potential executives”. He also explained that “the programme’s format and the group’s cultural diversity will make it an immersive and intensive experience. Design thinking approach and entrepreneurial take on the themes will help the participants to spot emerging business opportunities both in Europe and Asia”.

Uniting continents through innovation

The ESADE-Aalto MBA for Executives will start in December. It will focus primarily on innovation and entrepreneurship and will introduce the design thinking methodology as a way to approach challenges. The program is targeted at managers with more than ten years of experience who are interested in taking the next step in their international career and have a special interest in Asia-Europe business relations.

The program will run from December 2017 to June 2019 and includes eight intensive weeks held in strategic locations with peers and expert faculty at the sponsoring institutions’ international campuses. Students will spend four weeks in Asia (three in Singapore and one in Vietnam) and four in Europe (one in Helsinki and three in Barcelona). The program in these intensive modules will focus on global business, strategy and innovation, organization and leadership.

Double degree from two top schools

The new program was developed under the cooperation agreement signed by the two institutions in January 2015 with a view to expanding their training offer and supporting entrepreneurs and executives interested in leveraging design and technology to create innovative new business opportunities.

