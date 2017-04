Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionens yttrande: EU behöver starkare utvecklingspolitik och starkare utvecklingssamarbete mera än någonsin

Statement by the Development Policy Committee: The EU needs stronger development policy and cooperation more than ever before 6.4.2017 12:41

THE DEVELOPMENT POLICY COMMITTEEhttp://www.kehityspoliittinentoimikunta.fi Press release 2/20175.4.2017 Statement by the Development Policy Committee: The EU needs stronger development policy and cooperation more than ever before This spring, the European Union and its Member States will decide how the EU will respond to the global development challenges and renew its development policy. As the European Union with its Member States is the world’s largest provider of development and humanitarian aid, a trade partner for developing countries and an important destination for migration, its policies have a pivotal role both for the developing countries and for the EU itself. A particularly important role they play in relation to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the goals set in it, which the Union and the Member States have pledged to implement. The growing tensions in the global economy and security environment and the internal challenges of the EU itself do not make th